Youth deer hunting season begins in Mississippi

Youth deer hunting season is upon us and families are already taking full advantage.

Greyson Campbell and his 9-year-old daughter Addison look forward to this time every year in order to bond.

"She started going with me on a few hunts maybe when she was around 2 or 3 years-old. We would go sit in the stand and just watch,: said Greyson Campbell. "And it gives us a chance to go out there with them and to teach them about hunting and about nature and wildlife. It's just been a great experience for us we've enjoyed it thoroughly."

Addison Campbell got a seven point on Thanksgiving Day in 2014. It's been her most memorable accomplishment since she's been hunting so far.

"I saw a seven point and I shot it," Addison explained.

We asked, "You did it all by yourself? How did that make you feel?"

"Yep, very happy," Addison Campbell said.

"The buck came out and she was able to make a good shot and take him and it was a pretty enjoyable day," said Campbell.

The Campbells grew up loving wildlife. Greyson Campbell says it's a great way to teach Addison about firearms safety too.

"The ability to go out there and get a deer within range without it knowing ur there is a skill that I want her to have and if down the road she decides it's not something she wants to do that will be fine with me," Campbell said.

We asked Addison what she likes the most about it?

"Killing the deer!" she screamed!

"It's not about taking a firearm out there and just shooting whatever you can see it's about enjoying the wildlife and preserving it for future generations," Campbell said.

Youth deer hunting season runs from November 7 through January 31.

