IHOP parking lot collapse still a mystery

More than a dozen cars are still crammed, crushed and stacked into a 360 foot long and 50 foot wide hole in the Meridian IHOP parking lot.



"The top part of the asphalt is still chipping away in some places," noted Richie McAlister, Assistant to the Meridian Mayor.

The collapse happened around 7:15 pm Saturday. There were customers inside at the time but no one was hurt.



They don't know exactly what happened or how. Other than there's a drainage pipe that ran through a culvert.. All of the city's surface drainage goes into he Sowashee Creek. The parking lot was built over the culvert. The pipe's literally collapsed.



"This businesses just open five days ago and of course now this is now probably one of the most viewed IHOP's in the United States," said Meridian Mayor Percy Bland.



Bland has declared a state of emergency while engineers search for answers.



"The main concern of our's right now is public safety and people coming out here," Bland explained. "And people wanting to take their field day trips out here to see this site."



Debbie Eggleston's Ford F-150 truck is at the top of the pile. She's still wondering what's next in this string of events that she said are more like a nightmare.



"I realize that the hole is unstable and everything," said Eggleston. "But we'd just like to know some answers."



"The first step of any process is ensuring that it will be safe to remove," added McAlister. "And we also want to keep the site intact so that we can look and see what the cause of the structural collapse was."



Many are still asking, who's responsible?



"Well a project like this goes through multiple levels," answered McAlister. "Right now, we are still gathering all the information associated with this project."

Utilities had to be cut off to surrounding buildings. But the water and sewage have been rerouted and are now back on.

