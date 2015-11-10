Strip club billboards spark controversy

If you take a drive down I-220, you may notice a billboard making heads turn. It's promoting services for Black Diamonds strip club and some want it taken down.

You'll notice the billboard driving in either directions on I-220. The billboard shows a naked woman laying on her stomach.

"I think the business owner that put the billboard up don't care about themselves or the community," said Shirley Lee of Presidential Hills.

"I just looking at it as advertisement and that's the thing that's popping in Jackson right now," said Irvin Potts of Northwest Jackson.

"I have grand babies and that would be shocking. You know. You're trying to teach them better. This is just putting it out," explained Thelma Stewart of Northwest Jackson.

Across town, you'll see billboards for Danny's Strip Club. Some people don't want their children seeing any of the promotions.

"Look away, or tell them to look at a book or something when the billboard comes up. Distract them or something," said Bill Wayne of Jackson.

We called Black Diamonds and Danny's and have not received a response from the owners about the billboards.

" I think if people had a little Jesus in their lives that they would do a lot better than what they are doing today," said Lee.

Not everyone was offended by them.

"I'm neutral on them pretty much," said Wayne. "You know. Everyone has got their belief. As long as they don't cause any harm to people."

