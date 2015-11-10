Another south Jackson business robbed

Jackson Police are investigating another armed robbery in South Jackson. The owner says the robbers held her at gun point and tied her up.



The good news is she's okay, but it was a scary situation for her.

Tiffany Tyler was walking into work at First Boise Investments Tuesday morning, when minutes later, two men armed with guns walked in and demanded money. Tyler says one of the men yelled some profanity and demanded her purse. She gave it to him.

"He said give me your purse and then another gentleman came in. He pulled out a gun when he said that," Tyler explained.

She said one of the men held a gun to her head, then tied her up. She's thankful they didn't shoot her.

"That was some scary stuff," said Tyler. "I'm talking about when somebody put a gun to the back of your head and they cock that trigger. Only thing you thinking about is lord you about to die, so I don't care about the stuff but I'm grateful to be alive."

They got away with an unknown amount of money. That brings the total to seven businesses hit in South Jackson within the last few weeks.

Owners at M-5 automotive group, which is located in the same parking lot, say their business was hit as well.

They say some men tried to steal a Denali but were unsuccessful. Weddings and Beyond in the same strip mall was also hit Tuesday morning. It's not clear what was all taken.

"They want to stop all the robberies they need to post them up places. They need to post them up here or there, they'll learn," said Jeremy Zanders of South Jackson.

We're not sure if the incidents are connected. South Jackson residents have had enough.

"They going to have learn to do something go to youth programs or something because with the accidents going on now, somebody going to get it and they ain't gonna get it where they want it," said Ray Champion of South Jackson.

Jackson Police have suspect descriptions. One is about 6 foot 2, light skinned, last seen wearing a gray jacket and red bandana covering his face. He also had on black gloves.

The second suspect is 5 foot 9, dark skinned with a black skull hat, white mask and red jacket.

Anyone with information, call Jackson Police.

