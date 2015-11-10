Report shows challenges of black women in rural Mississippi

Unequal lives is how a new report describes the way black women in rural Mississippi are living. There are several gaps with jobs, pay and other economic issues.

"These people want to work," noted Gloria Sturdevent, an advisor for the Women for Agriculture cooperative. "They want to create better lifestyles for their families and their children."



That was the first problem highlighted in the report by the Southern Rural Black Women's Initiative. The group is hoping it will spur change in the way Mississippi approaches job creation.



"If jobs are not in your community, you don't have transportation, we don't have transportation systems, and how do you do job search?" asked Oleta Fitzgerald with the Southern Rural Black Women's Initiative.



That's also where the technology gap matters. Women can't go online to search for jobs.



"It's like it's 1990 or even before and some of the communities where broadband access is considered a luxury or novelty," noted report author Dr. C. Nicole Mason.



But there is a silver lining. Through the use of federal grants, the organization has been able to start cooperatives. One that's stretching across nine counties is for Women in Agriculture. They grow and sell fresh produce to local schools.



"It's really good way to create economy but to address more than just economy issues, to address health issues," said Sturdevant.



The women know money won't fix everything but they're hoping to see more investment in the areas where women and their children are struggling most.



"Mississippi is mostly a rural state. we can't grow our state without looking at these regions and what the particular challenges are for people who live there," explained Fitzgerald.

This study took two years to complete. It examined similar issues in Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia.

