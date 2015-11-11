Veterans discuss how America can best serve them after returning home

Thank you. It's two powerful words that many passed on to veterans today. But what are we doing to support the ones who make it home?

For those who've made it back, they said keeping America's military strong shouldn't be optional.

"Those numbers need to continue to grow,"said Nick Seward, American Legion Mississippi's Central Area Commander. "We shouldn't be closing bases and lowering these numbers."

"We're creating a weakness and a hole in our foreign policy that can't be repaired," added Steven O'Neil.

O'Neil enlisted after 9/11. He was awarded the Purple Heart after falling under an I.E.D. attack on the vehicle he was in during a night raid in Iraq.

"It's the one award that nobody wants to get," explained O'Neil. "We call it the enemy marksmen award. It means they got close but not close enough."

O'Neil doesn't talk about it a lot. But as the general manager of The Manship, he's quick to say why he's more likely to hire fellow vets.

"Vets are very goal oriented," described O'Neil. "They understand the structure of workplaces and mid-level management and they listen to direction very well."

Other than hiring our heroes, we asked vets how they think America can best serve them. Here are some of their replies.

"It's very tough for veterans to be able to get good health care," said Mississippi Air National Guard Brig. Gen. (Ret.) David Kirtley. "When we signed on, they promised us health care after we left and it hasn't held up too well."

"We shouldn't have to wait as long as it takes to get treatment at the VA," added Navy veteran Larry Simpson.

"Letting everybody know that we're in the community and the veterans do exist," noted Nick Seward. "We are here."

