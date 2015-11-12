Jackson's water department phone line down

Are you having problems getting through to the city of Jackson's water department?

The city says it is dealing with technical issues that won't allow people to call into the department.

Director of Communications, City of Jackson Mayor's Office says the city apologizes for any inconvenience.

"We do not want to inconvenience any of our customers and that's why we are working expeditiously to get this problem solved," Byrd explained. Office "Our telecommunications is currently working on resolving that problem in the meantime I'd like to encourage customers to call our 311 action hotline and then they'll be referred to the proper person in the water department."

Wednesday, people were in and out of the water department to pay their bill. Some were aware of the glitch, others were not. If you do have to pay your bill other than through the phone, you have some options.

"You can always go online to our city website and pay. We also have pay stations located across the city. And you can call a number, 1-877-578-2490," Byrd said.

