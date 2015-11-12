TEDx Jackson features brainstorming for Mississippi's newest ideas

There's a mix of bragging and brainstorming at these TEDx events. Speakers brag on the ways Mississippi is excelling in things like the arts, innovation and economic development. And they brainstorm ways to make the state even better.

"It's a chance for people who can really make a difference in the community to come together around ideas," noted author Katy Simpson Smith.

TEDx events audiences grow quickly. They are shared in online archives and later accessed by people across the globe.

"So, I think if people from around the nation can actually see what's going on in Mississippi, they would be extremely impressed."

This year's theme was "Liftoff". In the literal sense, they highlighted Mississippi's role in space exploration, including rocket testing at Stennis Space Center.

"At one point it occurred to us that the pinnacle of human achievement is man on the moon and it has partially taken place in Mississippi since the beginning of the space program," said David Pharr, TEDx Jackson coordinator.

With NASA's focus now on the journey to Mars, Mississippians are hoping that it will encourage the younger generation to get interested in STEM careers.

"The power of ideas is most powerful thing we have, and so in the more we spread those good ideas, the more we can obviously make more positive change," explained Edge Theory founder Joe Stradinger.

