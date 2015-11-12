Brandon Police investigating 3-vehicle accident

Several law enforcement agencies are working a three vehicle accident in Brandon. It happened at Highway 18 and Sunset Drive.

Brandon Police, Rankin County Sheriff's Department and MHP have responded.

The accident shut down part of Highway 18 for at least two hours. We are not sure how many people were involved, but we do know that medics transferred some drivers and passengers to the hospital.

Brandon Police is the lead agency working the investigation.

No word on injuries. We are working to get more information.

