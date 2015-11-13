Rural Mississippi hospitals discuss their future

A hospital in Newton Mississippi is preparing to close next month. That will make four hospitals in the state that have closed since 2013. The announcement comes after a report that says nine Mississippi hospitals are at risk of closing.

A closer look at the report shows that the data is old, from 2008-2012. Many have been bought out or made positive changes since then.

Patient Annie Waddell said, "It's more comforting to know that you have somewhere close to get to. So that they could do something for you before it got too late."

That's the bottom line for why folks want rural hospitals to keep the doors open around the state. Holmes County Hospital and Clinics is just one example.

"These patients might not travel to Greenwood or Jackson or another facility if they had to travel more than 30 minutes," explained Holmes County Hospital's Director of Rehab Mike Lowe.

The hospital is owned by UMMC.

"Being part of a larger health care system helps us tremendously," noted CEO David Putt. "A lot of things we have to transfer out."

Putt said Holmes County Hospital is not closing. In fact, it's making $4 million worth of renovations. They're able to access things like telehealth capabilities because of the UMMC partnership.

Critical access hospitals mean they don't have more than 25 beds and the stays can't be more than a few days. The financial side is still a challenge. Despite the Affordable Care Act, not everyone comes through these doors with insurance.

"We have patients come in the door that say look, I'm self pay, but I'll pay you if you give me a discount and we will," said Putt. "But they won't pay that exorbitant price for the health insurance because they have other needs that need to be met."

Baptist Health now owns three rural hospitals.

Baptist Health Systems CEO Chris Anderson said in a statement:

"Baptist, guided by its Christian healing ministry, looks to expand and provide high quality healthcare to Mississippians, preserving and enhancing medical care in local communities. Yet, it takes partnerships. Healthcare is a tough business; so we still depend on help and support from the community. From local leaders to state and federal government, it's a collaborative effort to make healthcare in our rural communities viable. We have to be innovative to make this happen and are streamlining business plans and working on ways to maintain and attract physicians and a quality workforce as well."

