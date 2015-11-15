Paris resident with MS ties heard terrorist attacks

A man, who used to live in Mississippi, was in Paris during the attacks and was just feet away from one of the targets.

Quentin Falewee studied at USM last year. He still keeps in contact with a lot of people there.

"All my friends from there, they post on Facebook asking, "Hey man how are you doing?", Falewee added.

Falewee was watching France take on world champion Germany during a soccer match when three bombs went off nearby.

He says the people inside the stadium had no idea what the sounds were, but after the game was over and they left the stadium they saw the mayhem.

Two classmates of his roommate were killed during the terrorist attacks.

He remembers seeing a lot of police and was in a state of shock.

He says he couldn't understand why people could have so much hate in their hearts to kill complete strangers randomly. But he says seeing the entire world come together to console France and the people there, including himself, means a lot.

"Police put a barrier to circle the place and people were coming there to put flowers a few notes. One girl came with a piano and started to play the song with John legend 'Ordinary People'," said Falewee.

He says security is still heightened in Paris and surrounding cities.

