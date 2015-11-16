Mississippi organizations and leaders discuss Paris attacks

There are many questions about what's next after the deadly terrorist attacks in Paris. Those attacks killed 129 people and injured hundreds of others.

"As a Muslim, we need to be more vocal," said Fatih Ozcan.

Ozcan is the regional representative for The Dialogue Institute. The group promotes interfaith understanding. In the wake of recent terrorist attacks, they're asking Muslims to speak up.

"Because these terrorist groups are acting, they're saying that they're acting, in the name of the song," Ozcan explained. "Which my faith doesn't support that."

He called the acts of extremism a cancer that people should denounce.

"When you see an incident that someone kill someone we shouldn't talk about any buts," noted Ozcan. "We shouldn't talk about any excuses. It has to be clearly stated that it is unacceptable, period."

Education is the other way Ozcan hopes to combat the messages being sent by extremists.

"Someway they reach out to these young people and they recruit them," said Ozcan. "We need to prevent that."

Senator Roger Wicker doesn't think America is doing enough in the way of national security.

"It's another wake up call," Wicker said by phone Monday. "What we learned on September 11, 2001, we're going to have to learn again."

He'd like to see the President call military and Congressional leaders together to decide what must be done to keep our guard up in the United States.

"Send out the strong signal on the part of the United States and our European allies that ISIS cannot be allowed to succeed," Wicker added. "It's a matter of national security and it ought to be our top priority."

