Thieves target Southside Auto again

Thieves have targeted a south Jackson car lot for the second time in less than a week.

The owner of Southside Auto, Fred Red, is seeking the public's help after thieves stole nine car batteries out of vehicles on his lot. Red noticed the burglary when he arrived to work Monday morning.

"We arrived around 9 this morning to open up and we saw a lot of the cars that had the hoods up so we got out and we did our assessment and we noticed that they had stole batteries this time," Red explained.

Red is hoping a $5,000 reward will lead him to the men who did this.

"You know to stop this because we here trying to do business and how can we do business if someone coming and stealing every other day," said Red. "This is your money, come tell us because you know who did it. They low lives so let us know."

Last Wednesday, thieves tried to steal cars off Southside Auto's lot, but were unsuccessful. They trashed his office and got away with some merchandise. The damaged totaled nearly $60,000. Red's business is among other businesses recently targeted in South Jackson.

"The problem is the lack of education and knowledge first of all. We've got to do something in this corridor to help protect the business owners," Michael Jones, of South Jackson explained.

Until the men are caught, Red has beefed up security at his dealership hoping to catch them.

"We do have a new state of the art security system and cameras so as of today if they come back we are going to have really good shots of them and there may be somebody waiting on them," Red said.

If you know who the thieves are, you can call Fred Red at Southside Auto at 601-352-9226. He's offering a $5,000 reward.

