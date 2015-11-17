What's possible for Syrian refugees and Mississippi?

More than half the nation's governors are saying NO to allowing Syrian refugees. How realistic is that request for Mississippi?



The Worldwide Refugee Admissions Processing System website notes that there are no Syrian refugees reported in Mississippi. The state's office of Homeland Security said that doesn't mean it'll let its guard down.



"A big fear of ours is not people trying to enter into the state of Mississippi through legitimate ways but coming into these other states and making their way to the state of Mississippi," explained Rusty Barnes, executive director of the Mississippi Office of Homeland Security.



Bordering states of Louisiana and Tennessee do have Syrian refugees. Any of those people have to be vetted before they ever cross U-S borders.



"Nothing is to say though that ISIS can't embed their sympathizers with legitimate refugees," Barnes added.



Governor Phil Bryant called bringing refugees into the state "extremely dangerous". But immigration attorney Patricia Ice doesn't think it's more than symbolic.



"It does not hold any water legally," said Patricia Ice, legal projects director for the Mississippi Immigrants Rights Alliance. "He would have to check everyone's passport at the airport or as they drive-in and I think that that is impossible."



She also noted this.



"Governor Phil Bryant has said this before about unaccompanied children who came to Mississippi and he was not able to do anything to keep them out," Ice noted.



The ACLU of Mississippi's Vice Chairman Jack Williams said by statement:

“Although Governor Bryant has the difficult responsibility of protecting his citizens’ safety, he should do so while respecting the federal executive branch’s responsibility for foreign affairs. He should do so while respecting the federal government’s responsibility for setting refugee and asylum policy.

We ask that he learn from hysteria of years past, hysteria that led to the internment of Japanese American citizens and to the exclusion of Jewish refugees from our shores as they fled the tyranny of Nazism.

The ACLU of Mississippi urges Governor Bryant to welcome Syrian refugees who are fleeing the brutality of ISIS.”

