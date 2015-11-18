Legislative Black Caucus worried about reduced revenue estimates

It's nearly two months until lawmakers go back to Jackson.But the budget battles are already heating up. Budget writers say the state will have slightly less money to spend this fiscal year.

The Legislative Black Caucus says Mississippi can't afford new tax cuts.



"We are going to sound the alarm and say to them, if you want education, then you better watch this budgeting process," noted District 80 Representative Omeria Scott-D.



There were competing tax cut proposals by multiple members of the leadership last session.



"They knew that our economy was slowing down and yet we had these drastic tax proposals to take even more revenue out of our budget," Scott added.



Lt. Governor Tate Reeves, for example, has said he'd like to phase out the corporate franchise tax. The caucus is more worried about keeping money in things like: roads, bridges and education.



"Those things should take priority not a franchise tax it's going to go to Walmart and CVS and all these people and frankly don't need the money," said Scott.



Yet legislative budget writers say,not so fast.



"I seriously doubt there will be any major push for any tax reductions," explained District 60 Representative John Moore-R.



The Legislative Budget Committee warned this week that state agencies may need to make cuts if revenue estimates don't perk up. Still, they aren't ready to give new tax cut proposals the green light.



"The plan is that we looked at last year were not immediate cuts anyway," added Moore. "If the plan that was presented last year, the House plan, if it had actually been implemented there would not be any cuts this year anyway."

