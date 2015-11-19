Laser pointers pose major hazards for pilots

Aiming a laser pointer at an aircraft is a federal crime. But commercial flights and helicopters are seeing the beams more frequently. Aviation records show that incidents of laser beams aimed at aircraft have surpassed 5,000 this year alone.



"Especially at critical phases of the flight, that can be fatal," noted Mercury Aviation pilot Coyt Bailey.



Bailey doesn't think most folks think of their supposed toys as harmful. But as soon as they point them up, they are.



"That thin beam of light expands as it moves away from the source," Bailey explained. "And once it gets inside the cockpit, it bounces off all the reflecting surfaces--the plastic, the glass--and it just becomes a blinding light."



20-year-old Landon Albritton of Terry was the most recent case in Mississippi. He is charged in a federal indictment for aiming a laser at an aircraft. If convicted, he'll face up to five years in prison and a $250,000 dollar fine.



Nighttime is when pilots are most at risk. Their eyes have already adjusted to the dark at that point.



"The more powerful ones are certainly more dangerous," added Bailey. "But even the ones that are relatively inexpensive and just available in a lot of different places can be just as dangerous and can take away that night vision."

