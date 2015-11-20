Incumbent wins tiebreaker in Mississippi House race

A tied Mississippi House race left candidates drawing straws. It's the first time that's happened in a Mississippi legislative race.

"Mr. Eaton has selected the green," said Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann. "That's the longer of the two straws."



And with that, Incumbent Democrat Bo Eaton was declared the winner, for now. He and Republican challenger Mark Tullos drew silver business card boxes out of a canvas bag. The straws were inside of those.



"I'm a farmer and I gamble everyday," Eaton said. "I worry about the wind, the rain, and the weather in my daily life. A gamble is just what it is. I gambled and won."



But he can't celebrate just yet.



"Mr. Tullos has filed a petition with the clerk of the House," noted Tullos's attorney Michael Wallace.



Because Tullos is appealing, the House of Representatives will make the final decision. Tullos questions whether votes were counted fairly.



Still, Eaton is hopeful his 19 years in the seat will work in his favor. There was a lot at stake here. If Tullos had drawn the long straw, it would've given Republicans a supermajority in the House.



"I felt bad for the two people here today," said Stephanie Bounds.



Bounds drew the long straw in a Poplarville alderman race last year. Since then, she's been on a crusade to get the laws changed.



"I feel like if we do not change it, it takes the whole election, the fate of the election, out of the hands of the voters," Bounds described. "It's just luck. And I just disagree with it."



Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann says this should be a lesson that everyone should get out on election day and cast a ballot.

Copyright 2015 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.