Typical peak flu season is just around the corner

The hustle and bustle of the holidays means lots of togetherness, whether it be shopping, family time or travel. Don't let the spread of germs take you out of commission this year.

"I've been lucky I've never gotten the flu," noted Dave Mandel.



Peak flu season typically starts in December.



"Maybe that people are simply more crowded together, spend more time indoors and more time to transmit," said Dr. Skip Nolan, director of the Division of Infectious Diseases at University of Mississippi Medical Center.

We asked Dr. Nolan if statistics provided by the Department of Health are an indication that we should prepare for a spike in flu cases. The number of flu cases are currently following a similar trend as last year.

"It's very difficult to predict at the beginning of the season how bad it's going to be," added Nolan.



Nolan said there may be more cases soon because it's just that time of year. But it's hard to say how bad they'll be.



"Last year was a bad year," he explained. "And usually after you have a bad year, not as bad the following year. But that doesn't always hold true."



Some folks said they won't bother with the flu shot.



"I get some health food something minutes, vitamin C and really boost my immune system," described Sharon Busby. "And try to do that naturally instead of taking like the flu shot."



"I don't believe in the flu shot," echoed Dave Mandel. "Anybody ever spoken to who takes the flu shot ones of getting flu."



Nolan said that's a myth and just not true. He encourages everyone to get the shot.



"The main thing is that the best treatment for the flu is prevention," said Dr. Nolan. "And about the only good prevention is flu vaccination."

Copyright 2015 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.