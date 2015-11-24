Safely heating your home this winter

Winter months are upon us, which means people will be cranking up the heat to stay warm, and while doing so, fire officials say safety should be your number one concern.

Jackson Fire Chief Cleotha Sanders says the first step is checking those smoke detectors. You want to make sure you have one inside each bedroom and at least one on every floor of your home.

"When the battery is low in your smoke alarm it will have a continuous beep every few minutes," said Chief Sanders.

Jackson fire crews had their work cut out for them Monday morning as they battled a fire on One Park Place that was caused by heating equipment. Space heaters are popular around this time of the year but they could pose dangers. Make sure you have a three foot clearance around them in your home.

"When a person goes to bed, you want to make sure that you turn the space heater off and also anytime you leave the room go head and unplug the space heater or cut it off also," Chief Sanders explained.

Some people also use their stoves or ovens for heat. Chief Sanders says this is extremely dangerous and should be avoided.

"It is because of improper heating equipment a lot of times, unattended cooking is a big part of our fires," he explained. "Anytime you're boiling, frying we want to make sure that your kid is at least three feet away from your stove."

Most importantly have an emergency plan.

"A lot if it is due to improper heating of your home and we like to encourage our residents to make sure they are following safety first," Chief Sanders explained.

If you have any questions about heating devices you can call Jackson Fire Department. They'll be happy to help you.

