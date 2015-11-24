Prepare for enhanced security because of Worldwide Travel Alert

A worldwide travel alert is in effect while millions of Americans are preparing for their holiday travels. What does the alert mean for Mississippians?

The bottom line is to be prepared. If you're going to be heading out to the airport, allow extra time for the ramped up security. The same goes for big events throughout the holiday season.

Still, the alert hasn't stopped holiday travelers, many of whom have mixed emotions about it.



"I was a bundle of nerves yesterday," said Vanessa Tillman. "But we're just going to pray. We're gonna put it in the hands of the good Lord and he's going to bring us to safety."



"It doesn't affect us at all," noted Ann Blackwell. "We're not traveling in fear. We're going to watch our son race in an international race. We're not missing it."



And you don't have to be planning an overseas vacation to be impacted.



"If you're traveling to a destination that requires you to be re-screened, make sure to just pause and take in your environment," says Perry Miller, Chief Operating Officer at the Jackson Municipal Airport Authority. "Keep your possessions with you at all times. And if something looks funny just report it."



The Mississippi Office of Homeland Security said even events like the Egg Bowl will be impacted by the alert, in the form of beefed up security.



"We're not looking for any problems that were also being vigilant and being on the lookout just in case," said executive director Rusty Barnes. "There's been increased security applied to all the major sporting events that are going on throughout the state for the past two to three weeks."



The alert suggests you avoid large crowds and pay special attention during the holiday season at festivals or events. Officials at every level are on high alert, even though there haven't been any specific threats to the U-S.

In Mississippi, the travel alert details are shared by what's called the Fusion Center. That allows multiple agencies and first responders to get the heads up on new information.

