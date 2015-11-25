Dozens camp out for homeless at Poindexter Park

Dozens of people spent the night at Poindexter Park to raise awareness about homelessness in the state of Mississippi, particularly Jackson. This is the second year for the overnight fundraiser sponsored by Mississippi Move.

Members of Mississippi Move, Phi Beta Sigma, Mu Sigma Chapter and other organizations were out in the cold since 6 pm Tuesday.

Homeless rates are down in Mississippi, but the problem is still evident in Jackson. Mac Epps, program director with Mississippi Move says he and others are working to find a solution.

"We have to help fix some of the problems we see," said Epps. "We depend on too many people in different positions to fix our problems. This is apart of our community and we need to try to fix our problem."

Participants will stay from 6 pm Tuesday to 6:00 am Wednesday.

"It's an experience and it's awakening and makes me humble," said volunteer April Earnest. "It makes all of us humble to appreciate what we have."

Last year Mississippi Move and others raised nearly $5,000 to keep two Jackson shelters open. This year they are taking their efforts a bit further; collecting funds and clothes for less fortunate.

"One thing we are going to try to do is try to purchase some houses so that they can have some place to stay," explained Ashanti Dampier, Project Manager.

It's a problem that Jackson officials say often goes overlooked.

"This is me coming to their living room and discussing their problems and situations so I can understand it to a higher degree," said Jackson City Councilman De'Keither Stamps. "So as we put forth solutions, they'll be coming from a deeper understanding."

"We know it can happen to anybody and just talking to some of the personal stories of some of the guys who are out here can let you know it can happen to anybody," explained Epps.

If you can't make it out Tuesday evening. You can contribute to the cause by going to the Mississippi Move website.

Copyright 2015 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.