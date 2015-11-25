New technology will help Rankin Co. sheriff deputies

The Rankin County Sheriff's department is installing some new technology that will help better serve its deputies.

Originally, if a deputy is in danger, he or she would have to call into the dispatch center, but not anymore. They will now have mobile radios with improved GPS software.

"The radio, mobile radio are GPS equipped where our dispatch center will be able to actually see where the officer is in his vehicle and if he gets out of his vehicle on a foot pursuit or anything like that they'll be able to follow him on his walkie talkie," said Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey.

Sheriff Bailey says Rankin County supervisors approved the communications system, investing 7 million dollars in total.

The mobile radios have GPS software that is linked directly to the Rankin County dispatch center which will allow them to see where a deputy is at all times.

"Whenever they call for help from now on, they won't have to tell dispatch where they're at and will be able to send units directly to the deputy," added Sheriff Bailey. "Because there have been confusion in the past and foot pursuits abs officer wrestling with somebody on exactly where they was at...huge safety plus for us."

Sheriff Bailey says the new technology should be installed in every deputies patrol car by the new year.

