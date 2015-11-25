Travelers warned to look out for deer on the roads

Deer are on the move this time of year. And that means holiday travel can get more complicated.

"I have been in a position where I had to dodge a deer or two on the highway," said driver Joanne Jones.

"I'm very blessed," noted Leonard Walker. "I've never hit a deer. I've have one jump over my truck, I kid you not. I've also had one herd of them run across the expressway."

But not everyone's been so lucky sharing the road with deer.

"It's just a shock," explained Steve Pope. "It came out of nowhere and I hit it. But it's not something that I drive down the road and I worry about."

Owner of Clinton Body Shop John Mosley has seen his fair share of deer hits come into the shop.

"You almost need to, this time of the year, have yourself conditioned to the point you expect that deer to come out," said Mosley.

His advice is to slow down.

"But by all means, don't dart one way or the other," Mosley noted. "Because I can't tell you how many times we had a vehicle come in or people were hurt there was a lot more damage. Or another vehicle got involved in it."

Not every deer hit looks that bad at first glance. On others, it's clear, the deer did some damage. When there's mechanical damage that pushes the repair bill up quickly.

The other problem with hitting a deer during the holidays--shops have to wait till your insurance company reopens to get the damage assessed.

Copyright 2015 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.