Millsaps College Senior makes history with Rhodes Scholar selection

A Millsaps College senior is now Mississippi's first black woman to be named a Rhodes Scholar. Ericka Wheeler grew up in Greenwood and now lives near Carrollton. She's a double major at Millsaps College in English and history. Come fall, she'll be one of just 32 Americans headed to Oxford University in England for postgraduate studies.

"When you think about what the scholarship was made for, it wasn't made for anyone like me," Wheeler explained. "Not a black woman from Mississippi. Especially not someone coming from the public education system. You have a lot of these barriers against you from when you're born."



Ericka Wheeler is breaking those barriers.



"Being able to get this is not just an accomplishment for me but for all the people that I grew up with," noted Wheeler. "I grew up in the same system with all of y'all. So outstanding as a role model that we can do this. It can be done. That's what it means to me."



She has a built in support system at Millsaps. Kenneth Townsend was the school's last Rhodes Scholar and he's now a professor there. He wrote a letter of recommendation for Wheeler.



"It explodes so many myths that we have about Mississippi, about the Delta," Townsend described. "She's a living rejection of these myths. And will be an ambassador for her community, for the state and I'm proud of her and excited about what's ahead."



While she could go anywhere, Wheeler wants to come right back to the place she calls home when she completes her studies.



"Coming back in serving the community not only as a doctor but improving the educational system, working with some of the kids and some of the people that I grew up with," added Wheeler.



She plans to study medical anthropology at Oxford University in England. And has medical school on her to-do list after that.

Wheeler is the only Rhodes Scholar from Mississippi this year. Winners are selected based on academics, personal integrity and leadership potential.

