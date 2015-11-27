Couple discusses how they cope with a house divided during Egg Bowl week

Bragging rights for the year will be on the line during Saturday's Egg Bowl. The question for couples living in a house divided is whether all is fair in love and football.

"We go to the Egg Bowl, not necessarily together," said Marie Williams.



Marie and Matt Williams figured out on the front end that they can tailgate together. But come kick off, it's time to split up.



"Actually one of the first years we dated, we attempted to watch the game together and as the game started we said, this isn't going to work," explained Matt Williams.



He's not referring to the marriage, just the blending of cheers on game day.



"It's good to have a little rivalry in marriage," she noted. "It keeps it interesting."



Things got a little more complicated when they started having kids.



"I remember in the hospital when she was born, they had an Ole Miss outfit ready to go," described Matt. "But in my pocket, I had a Mississippi State beanie ready to put on her."



Now, they try to follow the "keep it fun" philosophy.



"If they're wearing a maroon dress and ringing a cowbell, so be it," Marie said. "It's fun."



And that's exactly what you might find at the Williams' house. Or one of the girls may break into a version of "Hotty Toddy".



Whatever the outcome, they say they'll try to put it behind them once the game ends and look forward to the joking for next year.

