Highway 16 back open after standoff situation with elderly woman

Sunday afternoon there was a heavy police presence on Highway 16 in Canton.

Madison County Sheriff's patrol cruisers could be seen blocking a portion of Highway 16, right off I-55 near Davis Crossing Road. The highway was shut down for about an hour and a half, but it is now back open.

Madison County Sheriff Randy Tucker said the incident happened right before 1 p.m. Sunday.

Tucker said his department received a welfare check about an unidentified 72-year-old woman.

We were told the woman is a diabetic and complained she hadn't eaten for days.

When SWAT arrived the woman was threatening to shoot her son and an officer with a 38 revolver.

We were told the woman had a medical emergency, and had possibly had a stroke. She had barricaded herself in her home.

Tucker said SWAT started their negotiations process, made entry into the home and the woman had to be tased.

She was taken to St. Dominic for treatment caused by the taser.

There were no other injures reported to anyone else.

