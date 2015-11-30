Retailers are talking about Cyber Monday's impact on Black Friday

This Cyber Monday is expected to bring in $3 billion. Nationally, online shopping is being blamed for a slump in Black Friday sales.

Some shoppers simply don't want to push through the crowds of Black Friday.



"I stay away from the hecticness of the whole consumer weekend anyway," noted shopper Stephen Brown. "If anything, I want to support locally owned businesses. The only issue is a lot of them don't have the availability for you to shop online."



But online sales for small businesses are becoming more common. Take Mississippi owned Material Girls, for example. An online code got shoppers just as good, if not better, deals than Black Friday in the store.



"Big-box stores, they are not local," explained sales associate Samantha Hand. "We have more chances to offer a better discount, a bigger discount than the big box stores. We actually have people from Canada and different countries that actually order from us online."



They said they're still cashing in at the Outlets of Mississippi, despite national trends favoring Cyber Monday.



"I don't think it impacted Black Friday here," said general manager Kathy Hackshaw. "Our merchants are telling us that they were up over last year which is really great. It was very very busy here. Traffic was up."



Hackshaw thinks the in-personal experience still matters to some folks.



"I would rather shop in person because I like to try the clothes on," echoed shopper Brittany Lewis. "But I shop online too, but certain stores, if I know what size I need."

Some of the stores kept big sales going for people who decided to shop in person Monday.

