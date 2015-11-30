Bond set at $100,0000 for Brookhaven murder suspect

Brookhaven police arrested 28-year-old Jeremy Cupstid on Monday morning for the murder of his girlfriend, 32-year-old Tara Ashley Hudson. Cupstid made his initial appearance in court Tuesday and his bond was set at $100,000.

Hudson's family says they are heartbroken over this loss and they want justice.



"A little 12-year-old boy lost his mama," said Larry Smith, the victim's father.



Brookhaven police received a domestic violence call just before 2 am on Monday. Upon arrival officers found Hudson unresponsive. She was taken to Kings Daughter Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.



"She was a good, caring person," added Smith. "She had her ways, just like I had my ways, but she was a good mama."



Cupstid is currently in the Lincoln County Jail charged with murder.



"For what he done, excuse my language, but I hope he rots in hell," said Smith.



Hudson leaves behind one son. Her family and friends say she was a sweet woman who loved her son and worked hard to provide for him.

An autopsy for her exact cause of death is scheduled for Tuesday. A motive remains under investigation.



