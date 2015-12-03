Crystal Springs residents concerned about railroad crossing

A man is recovering in the hospital after his truck collided with a train Wednesday in Crystal Springs.Residents say there have been five deaths at the Hartley Lane Crossing and they want something done to avoid another tragedy.

The issue was brought up in 2010 when 56-year-old Alonzo Minton of Canton died while crossing the tracks.

Unfortunately, MDOT says that particular crossing does not qualify for funding to get cross arms. It does have lights and a stop sign, but some neighborhood residents say that's not enough.

"How many lives is it going to have to be taken or how many people are going to have to get hurt by this train in order to get something done through here," said Farrie Hogan. She says she can't remember any crossing guard arm ever being there since she was 4 years old.

Other than Minton's death, Hogan says there have been others.

In 2008, a garbage truck collided with an Amtrack train. Fortunately, no one was killed.

"I have witnessed when this young man Monzel got killed," explained Hogan. "I was standing up there then when he got killed by this train."

Many believe these accidents are due to the speed of the trains passing through and the lack of crossing guards.

The state of Mississippi gets 3 million dollars a year for cross arms, lights and bells at crossings. Copiah County Sheriff Harold Jones has previously expressed his interest for better safety measures at that site.

"If it take somebody else life, I just pray this man make it through this. I pray that he pull through this," added Hogan.

