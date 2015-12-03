Churches react to controversial newspaper headline about prayer

A newspaper headline was the focus of great debate online Thursday. The New York Daily News is under fire after mixing politics and religion in the wake of the mass shooting.

You have to read the smaller print to see the New York Daily News' explanation that they'd rather see gun control than just candidates offering up prayers.

But pastors said that's exactly what America needs.



"Needs to be a society coming together," explained Pastor Thomas Jenkins. "Not just what's politically right. Because lives are being lost."



Jenkins is the senior pastor of New Dimensions Ministries. He was on the phone with several church members early Thursday. They prayed for law enforcement and everything going on around the world.



"We don't have to fight each other," noted Jenkins. "Because the real enemy is out there. And we can come together. It doesn't matter what political party you are when people are dying. Everybody's blood is red."



Pastor Terri Moore from Freedom Ministries International Church believes prayer is the only answer.



"We pray as citizens and then God moves," said Moore. "And I believe the more that we pray, the more results that we'll have. We can't give up. We can't be discouraged."



But what about those words of this headline, "God Isn't Fixing This"?



"God is not in control of people that he's given free choice to make robots," Moore explained. "We made us with free choice. If you did, he had this thing wrapped up already right?"



The common thread in conversations with these pastors was that they believe in the power of prayer.

