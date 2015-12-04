Local gun sales up amid mass shootings

Local gun sales are up due to a number of people getting a concealed carry permit.

According to the FBI, a large number of people applied for firearms background checks on Black Friday.

Van's Sporting Goods sells just about every type of firearm you can imagine. The owner, Van Allen, says anytime there's a mass shooting or terrorist act on our country, he sees an increase in sales.

Thursday's crowd at Van's Sporting Goods was steady. Allen says this time of the year is typically busy but not just because of the holidays or deer hunting season.

"We are busy this time of the year anyway but with the things that have happened recently and everything's someone mentions gun control, everybody comes to the gun store because they are afraid something is going to happen, won't be able to get them," Allen explained.

Allen said he's seeing a lot of women and elderly come in too.

"I've never seen such in the last three years, all I can say is these guys who want to snatch a purse you better be careful because women are packing today," Allen said.

Allen said his store normally sees a spike in sales after national coverage of mass shootings, like the deadly shooting in San Bernadino, California.

Melissa LaBorde of Yazoo City says her family purchases guns for hunting and in the case of an emergency.

"It's sad, very sad. I hate the world is coming to this where you have to carry a gun everywhere you go," LaBorde said.

To purchase a gun, you go through an extensive background check, no history of mental illness and a number of other requirements.

"I think the mental health thing is a thing that we should really look at and strong background checks," Gregory Hamilton of Pearl explains.

Some customers believe there should be harsher punishment for those who carry without a permit or those who abuse the law.

"Background checks are good, I think there need to be more punishment for the people who are breaking the law, on the court end and if they has stricter laws there, people would not do these kind of awful crimes," said Marshall Mcraney of Richland.

