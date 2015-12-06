EXCLUSIVE: Family of missing Simpson County man asks public for help

It's been nearly three months and there is still no sign of a Simpson County man who disappeared after going to south Jackson to sell his car.

Donald McGrew vanished without a trace in mid-September. His sister, Celesta McGrew, says he was last seen wearing blue jean shorts and a white sleeveless t-shirt, walking on Boozer Street in south Jackson.

"Before he left he said Celesta be by your phone because I'm going to need you to get me in mama's car if this goes through and that phone call never happened," said Celesta McGrew, Donald's sister. "After a few days of him being gone we knew something was not right. He would have never not come home," McGrew recalled.

Weeks have gone by and there's still no sign of him. His son, Christopher Blackwell, saw him the morning of his disappearance, but the family is unable to get any additional leads from him because he is on life support at UMMC following a shootout where he was shot 7 times.



"It's absolutely taken its toll on our family," McGrew explained.

Jackson Police are investigating the case, but have come up short with leads. The family would like a massive search.

"Mad, it makes me mad. Because I feel like they just waiting to find him dead under the house somewhere or something, too lazy to get out of there cars and look," Kenneth McGrew, Donald McGrew's brother explained.

As we get closer to Christmas, the family says it's been difficult on them, but they are remaining hopeful.

We asked what keeps them hopeful.

"Because we don't have a body," Celesta McGrew said.

"And Donald maybe nobody to a lot of people, but he has children, he has family, we love him very deeply. I just need somebody to tell us something. We need some kind of closure"

If you have any information or leads please call Jackson Police.

