Holiday shopping season in full swing

Christmas is less than 3 weeks away and the holiday shopping season is in full swing. Many stores have extended their hours for the season.

Crowds were thin at the Outlets of Mississippi, but General Manager Kathy Hackshaw says it's because most of their business comes on the weekend.

"Normally the crowds you just can't really take your time and just look at things because everybody it just be so bombarded, just crowded," says shopper Patricia Dixon. "I found a couple of tops and things so."

She says she likes to shop during the week because the crowd is smaller.

"I have very few people that I shop for, so everything else is just Christmas Cards," says Mike Koskie of Jackson. "I still do that, I think everyone else gotten away from that but I still do the Christmas Cards."

"Looking for clothes, shoes, good deals on gym shoes for my nephews for my son, my grandchildren , just some shopping in general for everybody," says Rita Harris.

The outlets saw more than 75 thousand shoppers during the black Friday weekend and since then their numbers have been pretty steady.

"Well the holidays are what we live for. Black Friday weekend, Thanksgiving weekend was really good," says Hackshaw. "Traffic was up over last year, most of the stores I spoke with were up over last year."

Many people were a bit surprised it wasn't as packed on Tuesday.

"I was shocked actually," says Joan O'Kelley of Atlanta. "Very shocked because it's been so crowded every other day and at home I live near a large mall and it's crowded every other day of the week."

The Outlets of Mississippi are not extending their hours for the holidays, but the Make a Wish Foundation is offering gift wrapping this weekend.

Kohls will stay open until midnight and Northpark Mall will have extended holiday hours too.

Copyright 2015 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.