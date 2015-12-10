Parents react to bomb found at Warren Central Jr. High School

Classes will resume Thursday morning at Warren Central Junior High School after a homemade bomb was found inside the school.

When students return to school Thursday, they are to report to their 4th period classes to pick up their belongings before starting their day.

Authorities evacuated students and staff to Vicksburg Junior High School around 12:30 p.m. until they were able to find the bomb and successfully detonate it.

Some parents were disappointed they were not notified by the school district about what was going on.

"It's aggravating. It's upsetting. It's not fair that we as parents, that something happened and nobody knew about it," said Patricia Kinnard, a grandparent of a student. "You feel like the bottom of your stomach is falling out."

Robert Stewart, Vicksburg Deputy Chief, said an IED was found inside of a backpack inside the building. The Clinton Bomb Squad and other agencies assisted with its removal.

"All the students are accounted for and safe," Stewart explained. "There were no injuries and this appears to be one or two students who acted alone."

Vicksburg Police took two students into custody for questioning.

"The other student had the courage to go ahead and report what that believe was going on and based upon that information we were able to verify it," added Stewart.

One parent said she kept looking at Facebook and news media websites for updates, but she had faith that authorities had it under control.

"One of my children from the high school shared a Facebook post from the Vicksburg Post and that's how I found out about it," said Danielle Chin. "They didn't want to alarm or scare people until they got everything grounded, safe and everything, so I'm not at all upset by the school not contacting me."

At around 5 pm children were able to return to their parents.

"It's sad, I mean how can you trust to send your child to school these days to get an education. It's sad," said Patricia Ross.

