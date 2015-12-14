18-wheeler overturns on I-55 in Brookhaven

One lane is open on I-55 in Brookhaven after an 18-wheeler jackknifed Sunday evening.

The Fed Ex truck overturned at Exit 40 leaking diesel. Hazmat and MDOT crews assisted the Mississippi Highway Patrol with this accident. Traffic along I-55 is being diverted to exit 38.

No one was injured, but clean up can last hours.

