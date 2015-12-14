Mississippi officials ask that if you see something, say something

Keeping Mississippi safe is a team effort.

Increased terror threats make it even more important for the public to communicate with law enforcement.

"If You See Something, Say Something" is a national campaign from the Department of Homeland Security. In Mississippi, officials say it could be the difference in stopping a threat.

Bottom line, they're asking for the public's help.

Governor Phil Bryant doesn't want Mississippians to think "it can't happen here" when it comes to terror threats.

"People are mobile," explained Bryant. "So someone who might be radicalized in Tennessee or New York could come to Mississippi. So we are going to take every precaution to make sure that doesn't happen here."



Governor Bryant also revealed a less publicized threat Monday.

He said there have been cyber threats against federal and state officials related to the Syrian refugee concerns.

But some of the problems are home-grown. An explosive device was found at Warren Central Junior High last week.

It's the same area where Jaelyn Young grew up. She and her boyfriend are now facing federal charges for attempting to join ISIS.

Those are examples of why Mississippi officials are asking that if the public sees something, to say something.



"They're the eyes and ears out there when our people are not around," said Department of Public Safety Commissioner Albert Santa Cruz. "We can't be everywhere 24 hours a day."



"We're interested in having the public continuously advise us when something seems out of the ordinary," added FBI Special Agent in Charge Donald Alway.

Alway said Mississippi is as prepared, if not better, than anyone else in the country because of existing training.

The Mississippi Office of Homeland Security recently sent an extra $16,000 dollars to the training academy for more active shooter response classes.



Here are the numbers officials want you to know: If it's an active shooter or bomb threat, call 9-1-1. To report suspicious activity, call 888-4-SAFE-

MS.