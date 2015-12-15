Southside Auto hit again; thieves caught on camera

Thieves targeted Southside Auto in south Jackson.

That makes four times in just a little over a month, but this time, the owner caught the crooks in action.

Southside Auto owner Fred Red says two men spent about an hour and a half looking for car batteries and vandalizing cars Saturday. Fred showed us exclusive surveillance video Monday.

Red said the thieves took four car batteries and vandalized two cars.

"We are asking for the public's help in any endeavors that we have. Anybody have any information just let us know," said Michael Jones, Sales Manager.

Back in November, the business was hit a total of three times. The men took cars and batteries.

Red believes the men in Saturday's burglary are the same offenders.

The men also took a cassette player out of an RV and one man appeared to have a handgun tucked in his pants.

This man has a distinctive shirt that read's "Who's Got Next."

A $5,000 reward remains in place for any information that leads to the suspects.

"It's a mind set of the community so if we get the community involved, then I think we can get some of these crimes solved," said Jones.

Tips will remain anonymous. If you have any idea who these men may be, call Southside Auto at 601-352-9226 or Jackson Police.

