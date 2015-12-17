Jefferson County officials want stoplight at busy intersection

Officials say a dangerous intersection in Jefferson County is in desperate need of a stoplight.

Last week there were two accidents at Highway 61 and 553. One of which claimed the life of 30-year-old Robert Nix.

Nix's family and others who have loss loved ones at the intersection or were injured, are pushing for better safety measures there.

"It's something that you don't want to have to deal with and when something like this happens. You think your loved one is coming home, all of a sudden you get a call," said Issac Tenner, Nix's uncle. "He was a real good young man, church going young man. Just a good young man."

Nix lost his life while crossing Highway 61 last week when he collided with an 18-wheeler.

"He was coming to the store for his mother. His mother is blind and she sent him to the store to pick up something and that happened," Tenner explained. "The truck was coming and he pulled up and stop evidently he beat the truck. Timing was off as far as the truck being close as he thought it was."

Cedric Doss says his family was blessed to walk away from a similar accident that happened the very next day.

"We've had several fatalities. Several accidents where people have been severely injured and this has changed their families lives," said Doss, a Fayette Alderman. "Every life matters. You know it's very important that the state understands that every life is important and that's all we are asking for is that something is done to help save lives."

Both families and Jefferson County Sheriff Peter Walker would like a traffic light here.

Sheriff Walker says he can remember deadly accidents as far back as 1990.

"I contacted county engineer and he was suppose to make contact with MDOT, in fact he said he has made contact with them but I haven't heard anything That was earlier in the year," Sheriff Walker explained. "If they can't put a stop light, then let's make this a mandatory 45 miles per hour speed limit. From the North exit of Fayette to the South exit of Fayette and then let's enforce it."

Sheriff Walker doesn't want another family to suffer.

"A red light, a caution light, four way stop light or whatever it take to pay attention to what's going on because it's really devastating when you have a loved one get killed in this section like this," Tenner said.

We reached out to MDOT to see if plans are in place to put a stoplight here. We waiting to hear back from an MDOT spokesperson.

