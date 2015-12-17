2-year-old reunites with mother after going missing

Two-year-old Luke Thomas is home safely with his mother after he slipped out of her sight for more than an hour.

The family lives on Terry Lane, just off Old Highway 49, in Richland.

"They were playing with a puppy and the mom turned around took a phone call and when she looked back around Luke was gone," said Mickie Kiley, a friend of the family.

Once the mother noticed he was missing, she called 911.

Florence Police and Fire, Rankin County Sheriff's Office, Richland Police, Cleary Fire and Metro One started looking for Luke, focusing their search in the woods. However, it was a neighbor took it upon himself to find him after watching a report about it on WLBT.

"A gentleman who lives in a neighboring subdivision who actually saw the report on channel 3, was notified by some neighbors about it. He has previous search and rescue experience so he took it upon himself to go out in the woods," Raymond Duke, Chief Investigator with Rankin County Sheriff's Office explained.

"I just knew that somebody eventually found him they would take care of him," said Amanda Shelton, who lives a few houses down from where Luke was last seen.

Family members took the toddler to Blair E. Batson Children's Hospital to be checked out. He's expected to be okay.

"He was checked out by AMR. The family is probably going to take him to the hospital and have him further checked on their own. It was just a happy ending for what could have been a bad story here at Christmas," Duke said.

Copyright 2015 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.