Mississippi State Health Department is reevaluating services in light of budget deficit

We got word that there were potential staffing changes coming to the Mississippi State Department of Health because of budget problems. We obtained copies of two memos sent to department of health employees last week.



A closer read reveals the "serious budget deficits" are to the tune of $18.5 million. It's noted that staff reductions are among some of the actions to be taken in the months ahead. One letter saying those are anticipated, beginning after the New Year.



A statement from communication director Liz Sharlot says:

"Like any business, the Mississippi State Department of Health always strives to work as effectively and efficiently as possible to meet the public’s needs. For several months now, the Agency has been carefully evaluating its services, patient flow and incoming revenue. Both the passage of the Affordable Care Act and Medicaid Managed Care have offered the public new options for services we have provided in the past. These changes have seriously affected our revenue. While we don’t have any final plans in place to adapt to these changed conditions, we are working hard to keep employees informed. Regardless of what changes ultimately take place, the Mississippi State Department of Health is committed to meeting the public health needs of all Mississippians now and in the future."

Within one of the letters to employees, it said the department will keep doing things like vaccinations. But they'll be less involved in direct patient services as time goes on. We will continue to monitor what service and staffing changes may happen at the State Department of Health.

Copyright 2015 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

