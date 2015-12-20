Family loses belongings in house fire; residents say fire hydrants minimal

A family loses nearly all of their belongings in a house fire Saturday night and just days before Christmas.

Residents in the neighborhood say there are minimal fire hydrants working in that neighborhood, which could have helped save some of the family's belongings.

Bethany Baker, her boyfriend, Lance Clark and their two kids have been living on Maywood Circle for five years, but now they will have to find another place to live because the home is pretty much destroyed.

"I was devastated. I mean this is our home. This is where my children are growing up, and it's very devastating," Baker explained.

Jackson Fire Chief Cleotha Sanders says the fire was an electrical fire from an outlet that started accidentally.

"Just wanted to make sure my family was okay and my dad was here. He was the only one here at the time. They said he was in an ambulance so I wasn't sure what happened at that point," Clark said.

Clark's father made it out alive with no injury. People who live in this neighborhood say there are no working fire hydrants in the neighborhood and limited resources have taken a toll.

"It kind of makes me nervous, I mean because any little thing and your house is gone. It doesn't take long obviously I watched this one lady night and within 15 minutes this house was almost completely engulfed. Nothing you can do at that point," Dennis Floyd, a resident in the neighborhood said. "They ended up having to send 2 or 3 more fire trucks I've complained. I called into the city hotline and they still having gotten it fixed apparently because they had to run water from McDades parking lot to put this fire out."

We reached out to Jackson Fire Chief Cleotha Sanders about the hydrants situation and were told the fire hydrant in the Maywood Mart Circle neighborhood that firefighters made connection to on Saturday night, suffered a broken stem.

The broken stem did not keep the firefighters from extinguishing the house fire, which was extinguished with tank water from the fire trucks that were on scene.

The firefighters had to use another fire hydrant to refill their truck with water, once the fire was out. The fire hydrant will be repaired by the Jackson Public Works Department.

Baker and her family are thankful they have one another.

"I'm highly grateful , my family is my everything. I'm eternally grateful for them to be still here. I mean this is replaceable," she said.

Anyone wanting to assist the family can do so by clicking on this gofundme link.

Copyright 2015 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.