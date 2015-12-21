Sign up for weather alerts on First Alert weather app

Below are instructions on how to download the FREE First Alert Weather app and how to make sure you receive severe weather warnings.

First, download the app. The easiest way to get the app on your phone is text "firstalert" to 340-340 and you'll automatically receive a message with a link. Tap on the link and download the app for either your Android or Apple device.

You can also tap or click here and choose the appropriate link.

Once you download the app, it will prompt you with a series of messages. The first one will ask permission to access your location while you use the app. Allow for the app to use your location because if a warning is issued, you want the app to notify you. The second message will ask permission to send you push notifications which includes alerts, sounds and icon badges. You also want to allow the app to send you these message by selecting "ok." By selecting "ok" the app will send you messages like a "Tornado Warning" or "Severe Thunderstorm Warning" based on your location. The message will pop up on your phone. That message that pops up is considered a push notification.

To change any of these settings, you'll need to open up the app and tap on the menu icon on the top right. The menu icon is identified by three horizontal lines. Tap on "settings" and then tap the green button at the bottom under "US NWS Alerts." The button will then turn white. That means you'll no longer receive push notifications. As long as this button is green, you will receive push notifications including any severe weather warnings.

If you would like to view the watches and warnings on the radar, navigate to the radar within the app. On the bottom right, tap on layers. The layers icon is identified with what looks like three sheets of stacked paper. You'll then have many features you can turn on and off. If a feature on this screen is highlighted in white, this feature is turned on. Be sure in the alerts section on the bottom, the "Tornado/Severe Thunderstorms" alert is selected. Now you'll see watches and warnings on the radar.

Have any questions? E-mail our team at weather@wlbt.com!