Operation Safe Shop in full swing days before Christmas

Many stores are remaining open late this week and law enforcement officers are out in full force patrolling shopping centers and malls to ensure safety.

It's part of Operation Safe Shop, an initiative that puts a larger police presence in and around shopping centers to protect shoppers as they go in and out of stores.

Shakena Nelson says she's thankful for the initiative because becoming a victim of theft is prevalent this time of the year.

"When you are going in these stores especially if it's after 5 o'clock, you know the suns going down. It's dark outside, some people are scared out here shopping with their kids because around the holidays you have criminals out here trying to stick up people instead of going to get a job," says Nelson.

Jackson police are saturating shopping areas with officers looking for criminals trying to get ahead.

The blue lights in shopping center parking areas give customers a sense of security.

"I feel real good, when I drove up I could see the presence in the parking lot so I feel real safe," says Deborah Hawkins of Belhaven.

"And shopping is fun you know I don't like to do online shopping I like to have a good time so if your safe it's better," says Lauren Gray of Jackson.

Jackson police officials want to remind shoppers of some basic safety tips.

They want to remind shoppers to be aware of your surroundings. Often people fall victim to theft simply because they are not paying attention. Also, do not leave shopping bags in your car; put all the bags in your trunk. Get your keys in hand before walking out of the store.

Shoppers like Nelson say the extra patrols are definitely needed.

"It's good to see them in case you're not feeling comfortable getting your kids into the car trying to get your bags in the trunk scared somebody going to bust you upside your head, take your things so I'm glad that they are visible," Nelson says.

Authorities stress if you do see something that is suspicious, don't ignore it. Call police immediately.

