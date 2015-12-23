Holiday travel gets complicated by severe weather

Hitting the skies with severe weather in the forecast may not be at the top of the wish list this Christmas but getting home is.

"I was bummed when I got here," said traveler Beverly Weaver.

Beverly Weaver is a student who was trying to go home for Christmas. But she had to rearrange her plans due to weather.

"It said it was on time but when I got here it was delayed to Charlotte by like two hours," Weaver explained. "By the time I make it to Charlotte I'll miss my only flight to Maryland."

Weaver was able to get a different flight and planned to stay in a hotel until her family could pick her up Thursday.

"Obviously if there is one cancellation or one delay, there is a ripple effect on major airlines and carrier," noted Jean Frazier, Jackson Municipal Airport Authority Director of Business Development, Marketing & Communications.

The radar was on display alongside the arrival and departure signs. It shook some up.

"At five o'clock this morning when I woke up and heard this big thunder clap and I thought no, I'm not going to fly out today," said Tina Fortenberry."The plane's going to be delayed. I hate flying."

Others weren't too bothered.

"Once we get above the clouds, it's going to be a smooth flight," described Belva Thomas.

"No, I'm not concerned about the weather," said Kent Boysen. "Usually these flights go just fine."

Out on the roads, the highway patrol is scheduled to start it's holiday enforcement period Wednesday night. An already busy time on the roads could be complicated by severe weather.

