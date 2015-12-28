State, federal officials assess storm damage

"I will be requesting the President of the United States to issue a presidential disaster declaration," Governor Bryant said. Source: WLBT

State and federal officials are assessing the damage from last week's storms, as well as the ones that hit early Monday morning.

Folks are pitching in to help with clean-up, but Governor Bryant is ready to seek additional funds to rebuild.

"I will be requesting the President of the United States to issue a presidential disaster declaration," Governor Bryant said.

That's if FEMA's damage assessment teams find there's enough damage in the seven North Mississippi counties to qualify for individual federal assistance.

"We now believe that there are roughly 233 homes that have received major damage or have been destroyed. A total of 463 homes have been damaged."

It was even more weather that kept FEMA from getting here sooner.

"They've had difficulty, as so many people have, being able to travel into the Memphis airport to get here and be on the ground when there is no storm activity still in area," said Governor Bryant.

Meanwhile, volunteers are stepping in to fill the needs of the storm victims.

You're asked to go through msdisasterresponse.org if you want to donate or volunteer in these areas.

"We are asking that you do not self deploy. I understand that many Mississippians want to go to the affected area but at this time we are doing our very best to try to coordinate those efforts."

As folks clean up, those who live along the Mississippi River are being warned. If their home flooded in 2008, it will probably flood in January.

"So begin to prepare yourself to self evacuate those flooded areas and not have to wait on someone to come rescue you," Governor Bryant said.

Governor Bryant hopes to know if the damage meets the threshold for individual assistance by Wednesday.

