Customers report bad gas at west Jackson Jasco

Gas pumps are still out at the Jasco Gas Station in west Jackson after reports of bad gas.

Some customers say it caused their vehicles to stop working.

Derrick Ingram says he spent most of Monday afternoon getting a new fuel pump, strainer and filter after putting gas in his truck Sunday.

"I got gas right here and after I put the gas in my truck. I was stalled out," he says. "And I had to get a new fuel pump, new strainer, new filter and have my tank cleaned out."

Ingram says the repairs were more than $100.00.

He's not the only one experiencing a set back.

Brittany Carter says less than an hour after she received gas here on Sunday the same thing happened.

"Yeah my car don't work anymore. I had to put the fuel injection stuff in the gas tank," Carter explains.

The gas station has shut down the pumps and there's a sign on the door that says it has no gas. A representative from the oil company says officials are working on it.

"I would like to see more progress because a lot of stuff has been going on here, stuff that really isn't suppose to be going on. If they know they have bad gas they don't have anyone out here trying to fix the bad gas or anything," Carter says.

Ingram is left with an expensive bill and says he won't be coming back here.

"It made me feel terrible. I could have used that money at a lot of other places," Ingram says.

We're told the problem should be fixed by Tuesday.

