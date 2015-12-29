One year anniversary of Helena White's water rescue

The tragic crash happened on Star Road in Rankin County. Helena does not fully remember the crash, but she remembers being in the hospital. Source: WLBT

It has been a year since The miraculous rescue of Helena White, a now 5-year-old girl, who was trapped in a car, underwater for 10 minutes.

Helena made a full recovery weeks after the tragic incident on December 28th, 2014.

Today, you wouldn't even notice a year ago that she was in a hospital bed fighting for her life.

"A couple of months after she got out of the hospital she started to remember a little bit before the wreck. Like when we were spinning out, she said, mommy are we going to crash. I said yes baby, but it's going to be okay," her mother, Chasity White, explains.

The tragic crash happened on Star Road in Rankin County. Helena does not fully remember the crash, but she remembers being in the hospital.

"She does want to see pictures all the time. She likes the video where they pulled the feeding tube out. I can't watch it but she loves it," White says.

"There was a lot of people around me," Helena remembers.

When asked how she felt when she saw all of those people, she says, "Good. Made me feel like I wanted to get out of the hospital bed and guess what? I had to be in a wheel chair," she says.

Being in a wheelchair was something Helena says she misses the most.

"I miss it a lot. That way mommy can do everything I want her to do."

Helena bounced back from double pneumonia, MRSA and staph infection.

"She is very active. She's really awesome in school. Full recovery doesn't even cover it. She's just gone beyond expectations," White says.

The White family keeps in contact with the men who helped cut Helena out of the car. Her mom thanks God daily for sending the men to save her little girl.

"It's amazing to say the least. Extremely anxious to see what he has planned for her because it's obvious he has a big plan for her. She made it through so much to get here."

Copyright 2015 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.