Families and local organizations stress safety this NYE

It's a decision that can affect yours and someone else's life immediately - choosing not to drink and drive.

Every year, unfortunately, there's a DUI related accident around the New Year, but AMR is providing a safe alternative if you do decide to drink this New Year's Eve.

AMR will provide free transportation services home for those people who need it.

Last year the Mississippi Highway patrol investigated 70 crashes, two of those deadly, during the New Year's Enforcement Period.

It's been nearly 9 years since Etoile Patrick's son, John Michael Patrick and his girlfriend, Rosiline Coleman, were killed by a drunk driver.

"He was my first born son and he was killed at the age of 19," said Patrick. "I answered the door and there were two police men standing there and I'm thinking what has happened. Never thinking that I was going to get the news that my son had been killed."

"When somebody drinks and drives it not only affects the people who are hurt and killed but it also affects the drunk drivers, their families, their children who are left without a parent who is in jail," said Prisca Patrick, John Michael Patrick's sister. "In our case, he has children who are being raised without their father. It affects everybody."

On Wednesday, AMR teamed up with organizations, like The McCoy House for Sober Living, to stress safety on New Year's Eve.

Denise Marsters' friend was also killed by a drunk driver.

"She left three kids and a husband and she was a young woman. Was about 28 years old," Marsters said.

The Patricks continue to speak out about John Michael. They say if it keeps one person from getting behind the wheel drunk on Thursday night, it's worth it.

"I'd hate to have another family bury a child, a mother, a father, an uncle, a cousin because of something that is preventable," Patrick said.

Individuals who have been drinking New Year's Eve and do not have a designated driver can call 601-368-2323 to schedule a ride.

