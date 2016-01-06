5-year-old boy shot during drive by shooting back home

Jackson police are still searching for the person or people responsible for shooting 5-year-old Kingston Humphries and a 25-year-old man who suffered an injury to his leg. Source: WLBT

A 5-year-old boy, shot during a drive-by shooting Monday, is back home safe.

Jackson police are still searching for the person or people responsible for shooting 5-year-old Kingston Humphries and a 25-year-old man who suffered an injury to his leg.

"It could have been anybody house, anybody child, anything," says Greg Humphries, Kingston's father. "I shouldn't have to pull up to my house and have 20 JPD cars telling me my son shot. Don't no parent want to go through nothing like that."

Kingston says that he was a big boy and that he didn't even cry when he got shot.

Police have not said if the shooting was targeted or a random attack.

There were other people inside of the home during the shooting.

Pamela Jenkins says she heard the gun shots.

"I heard them. But it sound like it was from a distance. I didn't jump, I didn't do anything because it sound like it was down the street, around the corner," Jenkins explained. "Stop the violence. Petty, petty violence. Lives matter."

Little Kingston is a warrior. His dad says he took the bullet like a champ.

"I don't even think he know what happened. I don't think he know he got shot. When the paramedic asked him what happened. He said I'm fine. I get shot all the time on call to duty, a little video game he playing, so it really didn't phase him."

If you have any information that could help police track down the person or people responsible, call Crimestoppers or Jackson Police.

