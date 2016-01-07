Infrastructure tops the state chamber's legislative wish list

The state chamber says it'll take an additional $375 million to get Mississippi's worst roads and bridges back in shape.



"People in Mississippi have invested over $3 billion over the last 25 years on roads and building highways," explained Joe Sanderson, Chairman of Blueprint Mississippi Transportation Infrastructure Task Force. "Any business, you have to maintain that are you going to lose that investment."



The Mississippi Economic Council has created a menu, of sorts, of ways lawmakers could up revenue and fix roads and bridges. On that list are options like: raising the gas tax, adding a $10 fee on license plates and a general sales tax increase.

Governor Bryant is among those who have been calling for tax cuts not increases. That's why he had this note about infrastructure needs Thursday.



"Any increase, if there will be one and that's yet to be decided on gasoline or sales tax, has to be balanced with a personal income tax cut," said Governor Bryant.



Some lawmakers have been trying to generate more money for failing infrastructure for years. They are the ones questioning the Governor sticking to a cut when there are so many other needs.



"You can't be fiscally responsible if you're talking about the kinds of cuts they're talking about while at the same time we have all the capital and public infrastructure needs," said Senator John Horhn-D.



Senator Hillman Frasier-D added, "If we stop being political animals and put everything on the table, we can make a very sound decision in terms of what source to draw upon."



Copyright 2016 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

